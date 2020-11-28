Your Honor S01E02

Your Honor S01E02 Part Two- Next on Episode 2 Season 1 - promo trailer HD - On the anniversary of his wife’s death, Michael and Adam (Hunter Doohan) create an alibi for the day of the accident.

A favor for Michael pulls his close friends Charlie (Isiah Whitlock Jr.) and Lee (Carmen Ejogo) into the web of deception.

Kofi (Lamar Johnson) gets approached about a job.

Starring Bryan Cranston.

Watch new episodes on Sundays at 10/9c on SHOWTIME.

#SHOWTIME #YourHonor Bryan Cranston stars as a New Orleans judge who is forced to confront his own deepest convictions when his son is involved in a hit and run that embroils an organized crime family.

As a storm of vengeance, lies and deceit threatens to engulf the entire city, Michael Desiato faces a series of increasingly impossible choices and discovers just how far an honest man will go to save his son’s life.

From the producers of The Good Wife and The Night Of.