COVID-19: Active cases in country dip below 4 lakh

Duration: 01:04s
COVID-19: Active cases in country dip below 4 lakh

COVID-19: Active cases in country dip below 4 lakh

The COVID-19 tally of India reached 96,77,2013 on December 07 after reporting 32,981 new cases in the last 24 hours.

391 casualties linked with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours took the death toll to 1,40,573.

Currently, there are at 3,96,729 active cases of coronavirus in the country whereas, total cured cases are at 91,39,901 with 39,109 new discharges in the last 24 hours.


Watch: Rajasthan couple ties knot in PPE kits after bride tests Covid positive [Video]

Watch: Rajasthan couple ties knot in PPE kits after bride tests Covid positive

A couple tied the knot wearing PPE kits as bride's Covid-19 report came positive on the wedding day. The incident took place at Kelwara Covid Centre in Bara, Shahbad of Rajasthan. The marriage ceremony was conducted following government's Covid-19 protocols. In a video, the couple can be seen sitting at the 'havan kund' and following wedding rituals. In the clip, the priest can also be spotted wearing a PPE suit. The groom was seen wearing the traditional turban over the PPE suit along with gloves. The bride was also wearing a face shield and gloves while performing the rituals. In a unique twist during the wedding season, the video of the couple is doing rounds on social media.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:06Published

With 32,981 new cases, India's Covid-19 count reaches 96,77,203

 India has recorded 32,981 new Covid-19 infections and 391 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.
IndiaTimes

Covid-19: Active caseload falls below 4 lakh in country

 India's coronavirus infections rose to 96.77 lakh, while the active caseload fell below 4 lakh and the recoveries surged to 91.39 lakh, according to the Union..
IndiaTimes

India's COVID active caseload dips to 4.03 lakh

The COVID-19 active caseload in India has dipped to 4.03 lakh, the lowest after 138 days, comprising...
Mid-Day - Published

Gap between Covid-19 recoveries and active cases steadily increasing: Health ministry

"The gap between Covid-19 recoveries and active cases, that is steadily increasing, presently stands...
IndiaTimes - Published


With over 36,000 new infections, India's COVID tally climbs to 96.44 lakh [Video]

With over 36,000 new infections, India's COVID tally climbs to 96.44 lakh

India's COVID-19 case tally rose to 96,44,222 on December 06 after reporting 36,011 new infections over the last 24 hours. 482 fatalities linked with the novel coronavirus was recorded in the same..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published
'Healthcare and frontline workers, elderly will be vaccinated first': PM Modi [Video]

'Healthcare and frontline workers, elderly will be vaccinated first': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the world is keeping a close watch on the cheapest and safest Covid-19 vaccine and hence they are looking at India. PM Modi said that healthcare workers,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:11Published
India's COVID-19 recoveries cross 90 lakh [Video]

India's COVID-19 recoveries cross 90 lakh

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on December 04, India reported single-day spike of 36,594 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 540 deaths in the same period..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29Published