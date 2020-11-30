COVID-19: Active cases in country dip below 4 lakh

The COVID-19 tally of India reached 96,77,2013 on December 07 after reporting 32,981 new cases in the last 24 hours.

391 casualties linked with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours took the death toll to 1,40,573.

Currently, there are at 3,96,729 active cases of coronavirus in the country whereas, total cured cases are at 91,39,901 with 39,109 new discharges in the last 24 hours.