Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

3 candidates, 1 empty podium at Georgia debate

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:57s - Published
3 candidates, 1 empty podium at Georgia debate

3 candidates, 1 empty podium at Georgia debate

Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler danced around questions about whether President Donald Trump lost the Nov.

3 election in a debate with her Democratic challenger on Sunday before two Georgia runoffs that will decide control of the U.S. Senate.

Eve Johnson reports.

The battle for two U.S. senate seats in Georgia heated up on Sunday (December 6).

Contenders in a January runoff faced off for what will likely be their last debate ahead of a race that will determine control of the U.S. Senate.

Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler took on Democratic challenger Reverend Raphael Warnock, touching on issues from the pandemic to the November presidential election.

President Donald Trump has called that race rigged - without providing evidence.

Loeffler sidestepped a question over whether she agreed.

"You know, it's unfortunate that the focus is on a debate about who won the election when this process is still playing out and President Trump has every right to every legal recourse," Loeffler said.

Trump has not yet conceded to President-elect Joe Biden.

And he's thrown his weight behind the two Republicans vying for Georgia's Senate seats, even holding a rally there over the weekend.

At the debate, Loeffler said Warnock was a radical liberal and anti-police - an accusation Warnock denied.

"I do not want to defund the police and Kelly Loeffler knows it, but she keeps saying this because she wants to distract from her own record .

She's done nothing to provide relief for ordinary people, the folks I'm seeing all across the state who are in pain in the middle of this pandemic," Warnock said.

Meanwhile, the Democratic challenger in the other runoff, Jon Ossoff, was left facing an empty podium.

Republican senator David Perdue opted out of the debate.

"Senator Perdue, I suppose, doesn't feel that he can handle himself in a debate, or perhaps is concerned that he may incriminate himself in a debate, both of which in my opinion are disqualifying for a U.S. senator seeking re-election," Ossoff said.

The Justice Department wrapped up an inquiry last year into Perdue's frequent stock trades as a senator without charges.

Democrats face an uphill battle in Georgia.

President-elect Joe Biden won the state in a narrow victory.

But Georgia has not elected a Democratic senator in 20 years.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kelly Loeffler Kelly Loeffler United States Senator from Georgia

'Appointed senator' vs. 'radical liberal': Kelly Loeffler, Raphael Warnock stick to script in Georgia Senate runoff debate

 Georgia Senate incumbent Kelly Loeffler and challenger Raphael Warnock sparred during a debate Sunday, and both stuck to their scripts.
USATODAY.com

Watch Live: Loeffler and Warnock face off in Georgia Senate debate

 The two Senate candidates will go head-to-head with less than one month to the runoff election.
CBS News

Live politics updates: Court rejects pro-Trump attorney Wood's appeal to stop Georgia election certification

 Federal appeals court rejects lawsuit seeking to stop Georgia certification; staffer to Sen. Loeffler dies in car crash – politics updates.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

U.S. to sanction more Chinese officials: sources [Video]

U.S. to sanction more Chinese officials: sources

Reuters sources say up to 14 people in mainland China and Hong Kong will be targeted with asset freezes and financial sanctions. The measures are in response to last month's suspension of opposition lawmakers in Hong Kong's parliament. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:15Published

Ivanka Trump has reportedly 'gone full MAGA', considering political run for Florida governor

 Ivanka Trump has "gone full MAGA" in the final days of her father's administration as she weighs her options for a future political run, according to..
New Zealand Herald
Biden to pick Xavier Becerra for health secretary [Video]

Biden to pick Xavier Becerra for health secretary

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate Latino California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as secretary of health and human services, two sources said on Sunday, placing the former congressman in a critical role battling the coronavirus pandemic. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:17Published

'Unambiguous, loud and threatening': Trump supporters protest at home of Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson

 Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said she and her son were preparing to watch a Christmas movie when the protesters showed up outside her home.
USATODAY.com

Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State of the United States of America

‘Get better soon Rudy’: Trump’s lawyer gets COVID [Video]

‘Get better soon Rudy’: Trump’s lawyer gets COVID

[NFA] President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, Trump said on Sunday, after a wave of travel by the former New York mayor seeking to persuade Republican state lawmakers to overturn the election results. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:15Published

Can Georgia's 17-year-olds change Biden’s presidency?

 Newly eligible voters could have a big impact on who controls the Senate and define the nature of Joe Biden's presidency.
BBC News

Trump makes false claims about election results at Georgia rally

 On Saturday night, President Trump visited Georgia to campaign for two Republican Senate candidates, but used the rally to complain and repeat false claims about..
CBS News
Ossoff faces empty lectern as rival skips debate [Video]

Ossoff faces empty lectern as rival skips debate

The Democratic challenger for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia debated against an empty lectern on Sunday as Senator David Perdue, the Republican incumbent, declined to participate in the debate against Democrat Jon Ossoff.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Anti-Vaccine Scientist Has Been Invited to Testify Before Senate Committee

 The selection of Dr. Jane M. Orient as federal health officials are trying to promote a vaccine to end the coronavirus pandemic prompted harsh criticism from..
NYTimes.com

Raphael Warnock Raphael Warnock American pastor

How U.S. Senate control may come down to Georgia [Video]

How U.S. Senate control may come down to Georgia

[NFA] The control of the Senate hangs in the balance as two races in Georgia could head to a runoff, in a general election that has produced extremely close results. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:05Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Biden to nominate Xavier Becerra to lead HHS

 Becerra, 62, has served as California's top prosecutor since 2017 when he succeeded now-Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the role.
CBS News

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Trump Orders Compilation Of GOP Crap List [Video]

Trump Orders Compilation Of GOP Crap List

President Trump has demanded to see a list of which Congressional Republicans acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden's election win. According to Business Insider, only 27 GOP Senators and House members have acknowledged Biden's victory. Others have chosen to stand by Trump and his unfounded claims of voter fraud. Still other party members, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, haven't yet confirmed their position, but have hinted at accepting the final result.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

David Perdue David Perdue United States Senator from Georgia

'Don’t listen to my friends’: Trump encourages Georgia Republicans to vote

 White House 'Don’t listen to my friends’: Trump encourages Georgia Republicans to vote "You have to get out and you have to vote. If you don't vote, the..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

In Georgia, Ossoff Attacks Perdue as Senator Skips Debate

Democratic Senate challenger Jon Ossoff debated an empty podium Sunday, hammering Georgia Sen. David...
Newsmax - Published