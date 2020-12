Bigg Boss 14 Challengers’ Premiere Highlights: Rahul Vaidya Walks Out Of The Show

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who was one of the most popular and adored contestants in the Bigg Boss 14 house, walked out of the show last night after host Salman Khan offered him a voluntary exit.

Finalists Rubina, Eijaz, Abhinav and Jasmin then met the new wild card contestants aka challengers.

Here's everything that happened.