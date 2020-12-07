FCA Replay December 4, 2020

"FCA Replay" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at FCA.

The top stories for the week of December 4, 2020, include the Ram Truck brand captures the 2021 MotorTrend Truck of the Year award, the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica and Ram 1500 are named Consumer Guide® Automotive Best Buy award winners and the Jeep® brand partners with LEGO Group to introduce a new, one-of-a-kind LEGO Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.