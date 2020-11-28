Global  
 

Kejriwal meets protesting farmers; Akhilesh’s ‘Kisan Yatra’ foiled l Updates

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met farmers who have been protesting at the Singhu border and took stock of the preparations made for them.

This comes a day ahead of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers.

AAP has supported the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers.

Meanwhile, traffic was disrupted at several border points due to the farmers’ protests.

The Delhi Traffic Police today issued a traffic alert closing the National Highway 44 on both sides in the national capital region.

Commuters have been asked to take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli borders and avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road and NH 44.

The Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers' protest and people are advised to avoid Noida link road for coming to the national capital.

Meanwhile, anti-riot teams were placed outside Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav’s residence in Lucknow to foil his planned Kisan Yatra.

Watch the full video for all the details.


