Kejriwal meets protesting farmers; Akhilesh’s ‘Kisan Yatra’ foiled l Updates

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal reached Guru Teg Bahadur Memorial near Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) on December 07. He met protesting farmers, and inspected arrangements made for them. "We support all demands of farmers. Their issues and demands are valid. My party and I have stood with them from the very beginning. At the beginning of their protests, Delhi Police had sought permission to convert nine stadiums into jails. I was pressurised but didn't permit. Our party, MLAs and leaders have been serving farmers as 'sevadars' ever since. I haven't come here as CM but as a 'sevadar'. Farmers are in trouble today, we should stand with them. AAP supports Dec 8th's Bharat Bandh, party workers will participate in it across the nation," CM said to media persons.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that farmers from his state did not participate in the 'Dilli Chalo' protest march against the Centre's farm laws, adding the ongoing demonstrations is being driven by certain political parties and unions. Khattar held his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh responsible for the thousands of farmers marching to Delhi. "The movement was started by farmers of Punjab. However, there is some connection with certain political parties and some unions. Farmers of Haryana did not take part in these protests (Dilli Chalo) and I would congratulate them for that. I would like to praise the Haryana police for performing their duty with utmost composure for the past two days," Khattar said. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday slammed the Centre over the ongoing farmers' protest. "Treating farmers with such dereliction has never been done by any party except BJP. These are the same people who had told farmers that they would not only waive loans but would bring in policies which would double farmers' income," Yadav said. Watch the full video for more details.
Heavy traffic congestion was seen at Delhi Noida Direct (DND) Flyway on December 07. An ambulance was seen stuck in the traffic amid the farmers' protest. Police personnel were seen helping the ambulance get out of traffic. According to Delhi Traffic Police, the Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic due to farmers' protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. The commuters are advised to avoid Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use DND.
An encounter broke out between police and miscreants in UP's Noida. The encounter occurred on November 07. 1 miscreant got injured in the encounter with police while other one managed to escape from the spot. Dozens of criminal cases are registered against the arrested miscreant.
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on December 06 urged Aam Aadmi Party's officials and workers to show their support to farmers-led Bharat Bandh on December 8. He said, "Aam Aadmi Party's convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has urged party officials and workers to support farmers-led Bharat Bandh on December 8. Ours is an agrarian country, I would also urge the people to show their support as well."
Amid Punjab farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest, traffic movement is affected on Tikri border on Delhi-Bahadurgarh road. The Delhi Police kept the Tikri borders closed for vehicles and heavy security have also been deployed. Office goers are mainly affected from this development. Delhi Police have appealed commuters to avoid travelling towards the Singhu and Tikri borders, Mukarba Chowk, NH-44, GT-Karnal Road and Outer Ring Road.
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath met filmmaker Prakash Jha in Lucknow on December 06. "It's my honour to meet UP CM. His vision towards cinema is enthusiastic. We all support him. I am seeing a good future for the state," Jha said.
Migratory birds flock to Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden, with the advent of winter season. These birds have become centre of attraction for the visitors. These birds migrate to Lucknow from Siberia or other countries in search of food. Every year, migratory birds come to Lucknow zoo during winter season.
Farmers continued to protest against three new agriculture laws on December 07 as 'Delhi Chalo' protest entered day 12 today. Farmers stayed put at Tikri border and heavy security personnel also seen..