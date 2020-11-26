Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mobile library reaches Pakistan's children in remote villages

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:21s - Published
Mobile library reaches Pakistan's children in remote villages

Mobile library reaches Pakistan's children in remote villages

Humera Parveen is a Pakistani university student who is running a small mobile library in the northern village of Passu in the Gilgit Baltistan region.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pakistan Pakistan Country in South Asia

Five with terror group links arrested after shootout in east Delhi, say police [Video]

Five with terror group links arrested after shootout in east Delhi, say police

Five people allegedly belonging to different terrorist organisations have been arrested in Delhi. The men were nabbed following a shootout with police in east Delhi on Monday. The exchange of fire took place in the national capital's Shakarpur area around 7am. Police said that the two of those held are from Punjab while three are from Kashmir. Police added that they recovered weapons and other incriminating materials from them. Police further said that the probe is at an early stage and all information related to suspects is being verified. The arrested men include Shabbir Ahmed, Ayub Pathan, Riyaz, Gurjeet Singh and Sukhdeep Singh. Police added that the group was backed by Pakistan's ISI for narcoterrorism.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:46Published

Pakistan: Covid patients die due to oxygen shortage in Peshawar

 The hospital, in Pakistan, ran out of oxygen for several hours, with some 200 patients were affected.
BBC News

Passu Passu Village in Gilgit Baltistan, Pakistan


Gilgit-Baltistan Gilgit-Baltistan Region administered by Pakistan

Gilgit-Baltistan: Political activist Baba Jan released after nine years [Video]

Gilgit-Baltistan: Political activist Baba Jan released after nine years

After nearly a decade of unlawful imprisonment by the Pakistan government, political activist Baba Jan has finally been released. Baba Jan's arrest had sparked a global controversy, with protests in Gilgit-Baltistan for his immediate release as recent as September this year. Baba Jan who was serving life imprisonment in Damas jail in district Ghizer was released after 9 years. Baba Jan is a political activist from Hunza and a member of Awami Workers Party. Baba Jan was serving life imprisonment along with others after being convicted by an anti-terrorism court over the mass demonstration against the government's silence in the Attabad incident that left thousands homeless. The massive landslide blocked the Hunza River and submerged several villages in January 2010.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:11Published
Watch: Protest in Gilgit-Baltistan against Imran Khan govt over ‘rigged’ polls [Video]

Watch: Protest in Gilgit-Baltistan against Imran Khan govt over ‘rigged’ polls

Protest erupted in Pakistan -occupied Gilgit-Baltistan over ‘rigged’ assembly elections. People protested against Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan govt. Protesters burnt tyres and blocked roads to show their anger and frustration. The opposition accused the government of blatant misuse of power. Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf won a majority of the 23 assembly seats. Hundreds of people have joined the demonstrations following a protest call made by their political parties. Protestors said they will not move until justice is delivered to them. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:08Published