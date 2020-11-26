Mobile library reaches Pakistan's children in remote villages

Five people allegedly belonging to different terrorist organisations have been arrested in Delhi. The men were nabbed following a shootout with police in east Delhi on Monday. The exchange of fire took place in the national capital's Shakarpur area around 7am. Police said that the two of those held are from Punjab while three are from Kashmir. Police added that they recovered weapons and other incriminating materials from them. Police further said that the probe is at an early stage and all information related to suspects is being verified. The arrested men include Shabbir Ahmed, Ayub Pathan, Riyaz, Gurjeet Singh and Sukhdeep Singh. Police added that the group was backed by Pakistan's ISI for narcoterrorism.
After nearly a decade of unlawful imprisonment by the Pakistan government, political activist Baba Jan has finally been released. Baba Jan's arrest had sparked a global controversy, with protests in Gilgit-Baltistan for his immediate release as recent as September this year. Baba Jan who was serving life imprisonment in Damas jail in district Ghizer was released after 9 years. Baba Jan is a political activist from Hunza and a member of Awami Workers Party. Baba Jan was serving life imprisonment along with others after being convicted by an anti-terrorism court over the mass demonstration against the government's silence in the Attabad incident that left thousands homeless. The massive landslide blocked the Hunza River and submerged several villages in January 2010.
Protest erupted in Pakistan -occupied Gilgit-Baltistan over ‘rigged’ assembly elections. People protested against Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan govt. Protesters burnt tyres and blocked roads to show their anger and frustration. The opposition accused the government of blatant misuse of power. Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf won a majority of the 23 assembly seats. Hundreds of people have joined the demonstrations following a protest call made by their political parties. Protestors said they will not move until justice is delivered to them. Watch the full video for more.
