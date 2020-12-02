TMC is with farmers, but won't support 'Bharat Bandh' in WB: Saugata Roy

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Ahead of 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by farmers on December 08, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and MP Saugata Roy on December 07 stated that the party stands with agitating farmers but we will not support the bandh call in West Bengal as it goes against party's principles.

He said, "Trinamool Congress (TMC) stands with agitating farmers but we will not support Bharat bandh in West Bengal.

It (bandh) goes against our principles."


