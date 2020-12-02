TMC is with farmers, but won't support 'Bharat Bandh' in WB: Saugata Roy

Ahead of 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by farmers on December 08, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and MP Saugata Roy on December 07 stated that the party stands with agitating farmers but we will not support the bandh call in West Bengal as it goes against party's principles.
He said, "Trinamool Congress (TMC) stands with agitating farmers but we will not support Bharat bandh in West Bengal.
A few people were injured and some houses were ransacked in a clash between TMC and BJP supporters in West Bengal's Paschim Barddhaman district on Saturday, police said. Both sides hurled bombs at each other and a police contingent has been sent to the spot to bring the situation under control, a police officer said. The clash broke out when a BJP rally under its state- wide 'aar noi anyay' (no more injustice) campaign reached Barabani More. The BJP alleged that TMC supporters beat up saffron party cadre, while the ruling party in the state dismissed the charge and termed it an incident of "infighting" within the BJP. Watch the full video for more details.
All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders including Saugata Roy met former party leader Suvendu Adhikari, who had resigned from West Bengal cabinet on November 27, to discuss his future course in the party. Saugata Roy said, "We met Suvendu Adhikari yesterday. An earlier decision was reinforced that he will stay in TMC only without any question of joining BJP. Suvendu will clarify whatever he wants to, via a press conference. We have decided to stay together and work together in TMC. We still have 218 MLAs and only one has quit the party so, this is not a matter of concern for us." Suvendu Adhikari had quit TMC government on November 27 and since then speculations of him joining BJP are in the news.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on December 06 slammed state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the law and order situation in the state. He said the state is "virtually on fire" and seemed to be fiddling politically. He said, "The State is virtually on fire and they seem to be fiddling politically, it can't be countenanced. I've sent them multiple reminders, but no effect on them is very big indication that it would take me lot of effort to say State govt is functioning constitutionally." "It is very unfortunate that their work is such that I am being forced. I hope they will understand the letter and spirit of the Constitution and come to the right path. I hope they'll give it topmost priority and not force my hands beyond a limit," he added.
