Punjab Congress MPs demand Parliament winter session to revoke farm laws

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Leader, K Kavitha said that the party will support farmers' call of Bandh on December 8. "We'd opposed the Bills in Parliament, we continue to do so. MSP hasn't been assured in any of these Bills. Also, if mandi structure is dismantled there's no alternative structure in this country, so farmer is insecure. TRS will support the farmer' Bandh call," said K Kavitha.
On the day that the Union government held the fifth round of talks with farmer leaders, the protestors threatened to intensify the stir, including a gherao of the Parliament, if the outcome wasn't 'positive'. Like the earlier rounds, farmer representatives and the Union agriculture and commerce ministers met at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. Further discussions will be held on December 9. The farmers want 3 recent agri-reform laws revoked, and a new law guaranteeing minimum support price formulated. The government has claimed that the laws are in farmers' favour and they are being misled by the Opposition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the agriculture minister Narendra Tomar, Home minister Amit Shah, and Defence minister Rajnath Singh, ahead of the farmer discussions. Watch the full video for more.
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) organised special prayers in support of protesting farmers on December 07. The prayers were organised at Sri Harmandir Sahib, also known as the Golden Temple, in Amritsar. Farmers mainly from Punjab and Haryana are protesting against Centre's new farm laws in Delhi.
Five people allegedly belonging to different terrorist organisations have been arrested in Delhi. The men were nabbed following a shootout with police in east Delhi on Monday. The exchange of fire took place in the national capital's Shakarpur area around 7am. Police said that the two of those held are from Punjab while three are from Kashmir. Police added that they recovered weapons and other incriminating materials from them. Police further said that the probe is at an early stage and all information related to suspects is being verified. The arrested men include Shabbir Ahmed, Ayub Pathan, Riyaz, Gurjeet Singh and Sukhdeep Singh. Police added that the group was backed by Pakistan's ISI for narcoterrorism.
Farmers' has decided to not go Burari Park as it is not a park but an open jail, said Surjeet S Phul, President, BKU Krantikari (Punjab) while addressing press conference on November 29. He added, "We've decided that we'll never go to Burari Park as we got proof that it's an open jail. Delhi Police told Uttarakhand Farmer Association President that they'll take them to Jantar Mantar but instead locked them at Burari Park. Instead of going to open jail in Burari, we've decided that we will gherao Delhi by blocking 5 main entry points to Delhi. We've got 4 months ration with us, so nothing to worry. Our Operations Committee will decide everything."
Security personnel stayed put at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) on November 29 as farmers' protest continued. Speaking to ANI, a protesting farmer said, "Today, we will go to Delhi and stage our protest either near the Parliament or at Jantar Mantar." "We do not accept government's proposal and will not go to the allotted ground in Burari," he added. Farmers at the border decided yesterday (November 28) that they will continue their protest here and won't go anywhere else. It was also decided that they will meet at 11:00 am daily to discuss strategy.
Congress workers observed a symbolic fast in support of farmers' who are protesting against new farm laws in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on December 06. The state Congress' working president Hardik Patel was..