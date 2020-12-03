Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WHO: Normal life 'couple of years away'

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 07:18s - Published
WHO: Normal life 'couple of years away'

WHO: Normal life 'couple of years away'

The World Health Organisation has given a sober warning by telling Kay Burley normal life 'is several years away'.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Obesity increases risk of early hip fracture in postmenopausal women: Study [Video]

Obesity increases risk of early hip fracture in postmenopausal women: Study

A new study from the University of Eastern Finland shows that obese women have an increased risk of hip fracture earlier than others, well before the age of 70.The study followed 12,715 women for a..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published
Everyone wants to get a taste of these Long Island Donuts [Video]

Everyone wants to get a taste of these Long Island Donuts

Whether it is a fresh batch of the classics or a new seasonal flavor debut, The North Fork Doughnut Co. has customers from across the state of New York driving to their shop to taste their latest..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:42Published
Normality is 'years away' despite Covid vaccines [Video]

Normality is 'years away' despite Covid vaccines

Logistics, efficacy and people's attitudes will affect the return to normal life, says Prof Fisher.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 04:02Published