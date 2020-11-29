Kristen Stewart battled COVID on 'Happiest Season' set
Kristen Stewart battled COVID on 'Happiest Season' set
Aubrey Plaza has revealed Kristen Stewart tested positive for COVID-19 while filming new movie 'Happiest Season.'
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive for COVID-19 The former New York City mayor was admitted to Georgetown University Hospital on Sunday after testing positive for the coronavirus. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published now Hospital staff clap first recipient of Covid vaccine 90-year-old Margaret Keenan was applauded by staff at University Hospital Coventry as she returned to her ward after becoming the first person in the world to receive Pfizer BioNTech’s Covid-19 jab. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 00:41 Published now
Related news from verified sources
Aubrey Plaza has revealed some big news about Kristen Stewart. During her interview with Stephen...
Just Jared - Published
1 day ago Also reported by •
FOXNews.com
"Happiest Season" director Clea DuVall has revealed she was convinced that Kristen Stewart is...
Mid-Day - Published
1 week ago
Related videos from verified sources
Clea DuVall: Happiest Season It’s been more than a week since Hulu released Happiest Season, and queer TikTok and Twitter are alive with take after take about this film. I knew when I first watched that the tidal wave of.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 3 days ago
Happiest Season movie clip - John on Coming Out Happiest Season movie clip - John on Coming Out • A Hulu Original - In this scene, John (Dan Levy) comforts Abby (Kristen Stewart) and reminds her that everyone's coming out story is different... Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 03:12 Published 4 days ago