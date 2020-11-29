Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kristen Stewart battled COVID on 'Happiest Season' set

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Kristen Stewart battled COVID on 'Happiest Season' set

Kristen Stewart battled COVID on 'Happiest Season' set

Aubrey Plaza has revealed Kristen Stewart tested positive for COVID-19 while filming new movie 'Happiest Season.'


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive for COVID-19

The former New York City mayor was admitted to Georgetown University Hospital on Sunday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published

Fired COVID data curator posts video of agents raiding her home

 Rebekah Jones posted video of officers entering her home, claiming Gov. Ron DeSantis "sent the gestapo" to silence her.
CBS News
France 'far' off target for lifting Covid lockdown [Video]

France 'far' off target for lifting Covid lockdown

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:48Published
Hospital staff clap first recipient of Covid vaccine [Video]

Hospital staff clap first recipient of Covid vaccine

90-year-old Margaret Keenan was applauded by staff at University Hospital Coventry as she returned to her ward after becoming the first person in the world to receive Pfizer BioNTech’s Covid-19 jab. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:41Published

Kristen Stewart Kristen Stewart American actress

Aubrey Plaza says 'Happiest Season' was impacted by virus: 'COVID-19 was on our set'

 Aubrey Plaza says COVID-19 impacted the "Happiest Season" set, including co-star Kristen Stewart.
USATODAY.com
Kristen Stewart 'pressured' into 'labelling' her sexuality [Video]

Kristen Stewart 'pressured' into 'labelling' her sexuality

Kristen Stewart was overwhelmed with "pressure" to "label" her sexuality.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Aubrey Plaza Aubrey Plaza American actress and comedian

New trailers: Small Axe: Red White and Blue, Equinox, Sweet Home, and more

 John Boyega stars in Small Axe: Red, White and Blue | Amazon Prime

I would like to discuss my THOUGHTS about the Netflix movie Happiest Season with..
The Verge

Related news from verified sources

Aubrey Plaza Reveals Kristen Stewart Got Coronavirus While Filming 'Happiest Season'

Aubrey Plaza has revealed some big news about Kristen Stewart. During her interview with Stephen...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Kristen Stewart's SNL monologue landed her Happiest Season, says director Clea DuVall

"Happiest Season" director Clea DuVall has revealed she was convinced that Kristen Stewart is...
Mid-Day - Published


Related videos from verified sources

‘Sports Illustrated’ Names 2020 Sportsperson of the Year: ‘The Activist Athlete’ [Video]

‘Sports Illustrated’ Names 2020 Sportsperson of the Year: ‘The Activist Athlete’

‘Sports Illustrated’ Names 2020 Sportsperson of the Year: ‘The Activist Athlete’. ‘Sports Illustrated’ has announced multiple prominent athletes as honorees for their 2020 Sportsperson..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:31Published
Clea DuVall: Happiest Season [Video]

Clea DuVall: Happiest Season

It’s been more than a week since Hulu released Happiest Season, and queer TikTok and Twitter are alive with take after take about this film. I knew when I first watched that the tidal wave of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Happiest Season movie clip - John on Coming Out [Video]

Happiest Season movie clip - John on Coming Out

Happiest Season movie clip - John on Coming Out • A Hulu Original - In this scene, John (Dan Levy) comforts Abby (Kristen Stewart) and reminds her that everyone's coming out story is different...

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:12Published