Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Germany's Bavaria region to tighten coronavirus lockdown

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Germany's Bavaria region to tighten coronavirus lockdown
Germany's Bavaria region to tighten coronavirus lockdown

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

First COVID vaccines arrive at UK hospitals

 Shipments of the coronavirus vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech were delivered Sunday in the U.K., two days before it goes..
USATODAY.com

'Excellent' new tip in Madeleine McCann case as cops plan to return to Portuguese resort

 German police plan to head back to Portugal after receiving a new tip by British tourists over the disappearance of Madeleine McCann - but they may be..
New Zealand Herald

Covid-19 coronavirus: UK gears up for huge vaccination plan watched by the world

 Shipments of the coronavirus vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech were delivered today in Britain in super-cold containers.It is..
New Zealand Herald

German experts defuse World War II-era bomb found in Frankfurt

 German explosives experts successfully defused and disposed of a 500kg bomb Sunday (local time) in the country's financial capital Frankfurt, which was dropped..
New Zealand Herald

Bavaria Bavaria State in Germany

Grünten statue: Mystery over missing phallic landmark

 The statue had become a landmark for hikers in Bavaria, but no-one really knew how it came to be there.
BBC News