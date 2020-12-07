A couple who suffered severe burns after narrowly escaping a terrifying house explosion are both in a stable condition according

A couple who suffered severe burns after narrowly escaping a terrifying house explosion are both in a stable condition according to the police.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that the couple, both 63, are recovering in hospital and are in a stable condition.

Their home in Green Lane in Illington, near Halifax, West Yorks., had burst into flames and "vanished" after an explosion just before 7.40am yesterday (Sat).