A couple who suffered severe burns after narrowly escaping a terrifying house explosion are both in a stable condition according to the police.
West Yorkshire Police confirmed that the couple, both 63, are recovering in hospital and are in a stable condition.
Their home in Green Lane in Illington, near Halifax, West Yorks., had burst into flames and "vanished" after an explosion just before 7.40am yesterday (Sat).