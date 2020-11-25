'Barcelona a mystifying team'

Global  
 

Ronald Koeman's position as Barcelona head coach is not under threat despite defeat to Cadiz leaving them ninth in La Liga, says Spanish football journalist Semra Hunter.


Messi tribute to Maradona ´a beautiful surprise´ to Barcelona

Lionel Messi paid tribute to Diego Maradona on Sunday with a goal celebration that came as a...
Messi is Barcelona´s player – PSG chief Leonardo responds to Neymar plea

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo said “we don’t touch other...
Messi to PSG? Al-Khelaifi won´t go down Neymar route to appeal to Barca star

Neymar took a route-one approach to attracting the interest of Lionel Messi, but discretion may be...
Koeman questions attitude of players after shock Cadiz defeat [Video]

Koeman questions attitude of players after shock Cadiz defeat

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman blames "a lack of concentration" as his team crash to a 2-1 defeat at Cadiz.

What a City on Mars Might Look Like (ABIBOO Studio - SONet/Real Press) [Video]

What a City on Mars Might Look Like (ABIBOO Studio - SONet/Real Press)

BARCELONA, Spain — A group of scientists and designers have joined forces to create a detailed blueprint for a city on Mars capable of housing more than a million transplanted Earthlings.The project..

Diego Maradona Dies From Heart Attack at 60 [Video]

Diego Maradona Dies From Heart Attack at 60

Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He passed away just two weeks after undergoing surgery for a clot in his brain. Widely..

