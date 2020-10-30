Global  
 

US-Georgia Senate runoff: Republican, democratic contenders face off in debate

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:40s - Published
US-Georgia Senate runoff: Republican, democratic contenders face off in debate
US-Georgia Senate runoff: Republican, democratic contenders face off in debate

AP Top Stories December 7 A

 Here's the latest for Monday December 7th: Georgia Gov. says no to overturning election results; Georgia Senator and challenger debate; Trump lawyer Rudy..
USATODAY.com
3 candidates, 1 empty podium at Georgia debate [Video]

3 candidates, 1 empty podium at Georgia debate

Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler danced around questions about whether President Donald Trump lost the Nov. 3 election in a debate with her Democratic challenger on Sunday before two Georgia runoffs that will decide control of the U.S. Senate. Eve Johnson reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:57Published

In Georgia, Loeffler again refuses to say Trump lost

 Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler repeatedly refused to acknowledge that President Donald Trump lost reelection in November, while calling her opponent, Rev. Raphael..
USATODAY.com
‘Get better soon Rudy’: Trump’s lawyer gets COVID [Video]

‘Get better soon Rudy’: Trump’s lawyer gets COVID

[NFA] President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, Trump said on Sunday, after a wave of travel by the former New York mayor seeking to persuade Republican state lawmakers to overturn the election results. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:15Published

The Suburbs Helped Elect Biden. Can They Give Democrats the Senate, Too?

 Some Atlanta suburbs that used to be “blood red” went blue in November. But Democrats need strong turnout in January, not just disaffected Republicans..
NYTimes.com
Trump Orders Compilation Of GOP Crap List [Video]

Trump Orders Compilation Of GOP Crap List

President Trump has demanded to see a list of which Congressional Republicans acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden's election win. According to Business Insider, only 27 GOP Senators and House members have acknowledged Biden's victory. Others have chosen to stand by Trump and his unfounded claims of voter fraud. Still other party members, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, haven't yet confirmed their position, but have hinted at accepting the final result.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

Can Georgia's 17-year-olds change Biden’s presidency?

 Newly eligible voters could have a big impact on who controls the Senate and define the nature of Joe Biden's presidency.
BBC News

Loeffler and Warnock to face off in Georgia Senate debate ahead of runoff election

Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia and her Democratic opponent Rev. Raphael Warnock are set to...
Upworthy - Published


Ossoff faces empty lectern as rival skips debate [Video]

Ossoff faces empty lectern as rival skips debate

The Democratic challenger for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia debated against an empty lectern on Sunday as Senator David Perdue, the Republican incumbent, declined to participate in the debate against..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published
Biden Shares Newly Proposed Healthcare Changes [Video]

Biden Shares Newly Proposed Healthcare Changes

According to Business Insider, just days after the election results were made official, President elect Joe Biden shared his plans to address US healthcare. It includes: 1. Organizing a COVID-19 task..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Trump To Vulnerable GOP Senators: It's Not You, It's Me. All Me. [Video]

Trump To Vulnerable GOP Senators: It's Not You, It's Me. All Me.

As President Donald Trump crosses the country in a last-minute frenzy of campaign stumping, he's given short shrift to down-ballot Republican senators. Speaking in Arizona on Wednesday, CNN reports..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published