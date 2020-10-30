US-Georgia Senate runoff: Republican, democratic contenders face off in debate

Newly eligible voters could have a big impact on who controls the Senate and define the nature of Joe Biden's presidency.

Trump Orders Compilation Of GOP Crap List President Trump has demanded to see a list of which Congressional Republicans acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden's election win. According to Business Insider, only 27 GOP Senators and House members have acknowledged Biden's victory. Others have chosen to stand by Trump and his unfounded claims of voter fraud. Still other party members, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, haven't yet confirmed their position, but have hinted at accepting the final result.

Some Atlanta suburbs that used to be “blood red” went blue in November. But Democrats need strong turnout in January, not just disaffected Republicans..

‘Get better soon Rudy’: Trump’s lawyer gets COVID [NFA] President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, Trump said on Sunday, after a wave of travel by the former New York mayor seeking to persuade Republican state lawmakers to overturn the election results. Gavino Garay reports.

Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler repeatedly refused to acknowledge that President Donald Trump lost reelection in November, while calling her opponent, Rev. Raphael..

3 candidates, 1 empty podium at Georgia debate Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler danced around questions about whether President Donald Trump lost the Nov. 3 election in a debate with her Democratic challenger on Sunday before two Georgia runoffs that will decide control of the U.S. Senate. Eve Johnson reports.

Here's the latest for Monday December 7th: Georgia Gov. says no to overturning election results; Georgia Senator and challenger debate; Trump lawyer Rudy..

Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia and her Democratic opponent Rev. Raphael Warnock are set to...