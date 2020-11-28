Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Frost: We are working very hard on Brexit deal

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Frost: We are working very hard on Brexit deal

Frost: We are working very hard on Brexit deal

Britain’s main Brexit negotiator, David Frost, said "we are still working veryhard" ahead of a day expected to be one of the most intense in the long-running EU trade talks.

Monday started off with little good news about anyprogress, with the UK and EU seemingly still stuck on the same issues thathave dogged the negotiations for months.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

David Frost, Baron Frost British civil servant

Frost arrives in Brussels for last-ditch Brexit talks

 The UK's Chief Brexit Negotiator David Frost arrived in Brussels Sunday, ahead of another crunch day of post-Brexit trade discussions between the European Union..
USATODAY.com

Brexit: 'Final throw of the dice' as trade talks resume

 There are still "significant differences" to be resolved by Lord Frost and Michel Barnier.
BBC News
Brexit: Trade deal negotiations enter what could be final week [Video]

Brexit: Trade deal negotiations enter what could be final week

Crunch talks aimed at securing a post-Brexit trade deal between the EuropeanUnion and UK will resume on Monday in what could be the final week ofdiscussions. The EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, was meetingcounterpart Lord (David) Frost in London as they seek to hammer out anagreement.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published
Michel Barnier continues make-or-break Brexit talks [Video]

Michel Barnier continues make-or-break Brexit talks

EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier continues make-or-break Brexit negotiations in London with his UK counterpart Lord Frost. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:46Published

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit talks stuck on fish, fair trade and enforcement [Video]

Brexit talks stuck on fish, fair trade and enforcement

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:42Published
Brexit crunch talks: Negotiations on a knife-edge as deadline looms near [Video]

Brexit crunch talks: Negotiations on a knife-edge as deadline looms near

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:25Published
Johnson in talks with EU chief to salvage post-Brexit trade deal [Video]

Johnson in talks with EU chief to salvage post-Brexit trade deal

Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen willassess whether a post-Brexit trade deal can be salvaged following a weekend oftense negotiations. If there is no deal by the end of the Brexit transitionperiod at the end of the month, then Britain will leave the single market andthe customs union and begin trading with the EU on World Trade Organisationterms, with the imposition of tariffs and quotas.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:54Published
Brexit talks: UK-EU trade talks continue as 'sticking points' remain [Video]

Brexit talks: UK-EU trade talks continue as 'sticking points' remain

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Brexit talks resume in London as deal deadline fast approaches

The European Union’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier and his UK counterpart Lord Frost will resume...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Frost arrives in Brussels for last-ditch Brexit talks

The UK's Chief Brexit Negotiator David Frost arrived in Brussels Sunday, ahead of another crunch day...
USATODAY.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

David Frost arrives in Brussels for crunch Brexit talks [Video]

David Frost arrives in Brussels for crunch Brexit talks

The UK's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost arrived in Brussels on Sundayahead of another crunch day of trade discussions between the European Unionand the UK. Talks were paused again on Saturday..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published
Brexit briefing: 25 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 25 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Britain and the EU in final push for a post-Brexit trade deal [Video]

Britain and the EU in final push for a post-Brexit trade deal

Britain and the EU are to make a final push to get a post-Brexit trade dealover the line following crisis talks between Boris Johnson and EuropeanCommission president Ursula von der Leyen. In an..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published