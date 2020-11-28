Frost: We are working very hard on Brexit deal

Crunch talks aimed at securing a post-Brexit trade deal between the EuropeanUnion and UK will resume on Monday in what could be the final week ofdiscussions. The EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, was meetingcounterpart Lord (David) Frost in London as they seek to hammer out anagreement.
EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier continues make-or-break Brexit negotiations in London with his UK counterpart Lord Frost.
Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen willassess whether a post-Brexit trade deal can be salvaged following a weekend oftense negotiations. If there is no deal by the end of the Brexit transitionperiod at the end of the month, then Britain will leave the single market andthe customs union and begin trading with the EU on World Trade Organisationterms, with the imposition of tariffs and quotas.
