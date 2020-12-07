Lafayette teacher honored as hometown hero

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 2 minutes ago

This month's honoree is mandy miller.

Miller is a teacher at edgelea elementary.

She is currently doing e-learning with 3rd graders.

Mrs. miller spends many hours outside of working hours to engage and motivate her students who can't currently be in the classroom right now.

She has a mystery reader program where a surprise guest comes in and reads to the class then talks about their career.

This has motivated her students to realize they can become anything they want to be.

She says she is dedicated to giving her students the best education she possibly can and is honored to be recognized as a hometown hero.

"i'm not doing anything different that the rest of the teachers in my corporation or in the world aren't doing but it's also really nice to be recognized and it's nice for the profession itself."

