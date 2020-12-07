Snow on ground could disappear for most by end of century, Met Office suggests

Snowball fights and sledging could be at risk because snow that settles on theground in winter may disappear for much of the UK by the end of the centurydue to climate change, a Met Office analysis has suggested.

Detailedprojections suggest traditional winter activities such as building snowmencould be lost if global greenhouse gas emissions are not reduced.

Theresearch, which will feature on BBC Panorama on Monday, suggested that most ofthe south of England may not see days with freezing or below temperatures bythe 2040s, due to climate change.