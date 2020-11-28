'Bharat Bandh' will be from 11am to 3pm on Dec 08: Farmer leader
'Bharat Bandh' will be from 11am to 3pm on Dec 08: Farmer leader
Bharatiya Kisan Union's Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on December 07 informed that the Bharat Bandh called by the protesting farmers on December 08 will take place from 11 am to 3 pm, adding that it's a "symbolic protest" to register grieving farmers' opposition about some policies of the central government.
"Our protest is peaceful and we will continue that way.
Tomorrow's BharatBandh is from 11 am to 3 pm.
It is a symbolic protest to register our opposition.
It is to show that we don't support some of the policies of the Government of India," Tikait told ANI.
Tikait further said the farmer unions don't want to cause any trouble to the common man, and all the emergency services and even weddings will go on as usual.
"We don't want to cause problems for common man.
Therefore, we will begin at 11 am, so that they could leave for office on time.
Work hours in offices will end by 3 pm.
Services such as ambulance, even weddings, can go on as usual.
People can show their card and leave," Tikait explained the details of the Bharat Bandh.
Meanwhile, 'Delhi Chalo' protest has entered day 12 today with agitating farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, staying put at their protesting sites which include Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana), Ghazipur border (Delhi-UP), Tikri border (Delhi-Haryana) and Burari ground in the national capital.
Farmers want the government to repeal the three new farm laws which they said will lead to collapse of government-controlled APMC markets, and the inevitable takeover of agriculture sector by big private corporates.
Five rounds of meetings between farmer leaders and government have failed to produce any result with another one scheduled for December 09.
While addressing a press conference at Delhi-Haryana Border, farmer leader Baldev Singh on November 06 appealed everyone to participate in 'Bharat Bandh' on 8th December. He said, "I appeal to all to participate in 'Bharat Bandh' on 8th December. 250 farmers from Gujarat will be coming to Delhi. There is a need to strengthen this farmers' movement."
Farmers’ protest at Delhi border entered 9th day on Sunday. Farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s farm laws. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar to meet MoS Kailash Choudhury and MoS Parshottam Rupala. Meanwhile, security forces were deployed and barricading done at the Kalindi Kunj border as thousands of farmers marched towards Delhi. Delhi police diverted traffic from key roads linking the border. Also, Boxer Vijender Singh joined farmers protesting at the Singhu border. Watch the full video for all the latest updates on farmers’ protest.
Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said that Centre will prepare a draft and give it to the farmers. He also cleared that Bharat Bandh (on 8th Dec) will go on as announced. "Govt will prepare a draft and give us. They said that they'll consult the states too. Discussions were held on MSP too but we said that we should also take up laws and talk about their roll back. Bharat Bandh (on 8th Dec) will go on as announced," he said.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal held meeting with farmers' leaders in the national capital. They held meeting with farmers' leaders on December 03. The next meeting will be held on December 05. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) representatives were also present in the meeting. Speaking to ANI, leader of Azaad Kisan Sangharsh Committee, Harjinder Singh Tanda said, "Talks have made a little progress. In the half time, it seemed that today's meeting will yield no result, in second half, it seemed that there is pressure of farmers' agitation, on government. Talks were held in a conducive atmosphere." "We are hopeful. The laws are wrong. In the next meeting, we will put pressure on the government. They will have to say that they will take back the laws. In my opinion, it will be finalised in the meeting day after tomorrow," he added.
As border tension with China stretches on, the Government of India announced its decision to dedicate the month of December to the country's armed forces. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made the announcement while speaking on the Armed Forces Flag Day, which is observed on December 7 every year. Singh said that via Sainik Boards, the Centre, states and Union Territories will observe December as a 'month of pride'. Watch the full video for more.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued an appeal to farmers protesting in and near the national capital. He said that the Government of India is ready for talks with the agriculture minister having sent an invitation for December 3. Shah said that if farmers want talks earlier, they must shift from the Burari ground they are camping on currently, to one specified by Delhi Police. Farmers have converged on the national capital from some neighbouring states to protest against 3 recent farm reform laws. They fear that the legislation is a precursor to scrapping of the minimum support price regime. The government has dismissed the concerns, stating that the laws aim to liberate farmers from middlemen and mandis. Watch the full video for more.
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) organised special prayers in support of protesting farmers on December 07. The prayers were organised at Sri Harmandir Sahib, also known as the Golden Temple, in Amritsar. Farmers mainly from Punjab and Haryana are protesting against Centre's new farm laws in Delhi.
Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal reached Guru Teg Bahadur Memorial near Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) on December 07. He met protesting farmers, and inspected arrangements made for them. "We support all demands of farmers. Their issues and demands are valid. My party and I have stood with them from the very beginning. At the beginning of their protests, Delhi Police had sought permission to convert nine stadiums into jails. I was pressurised but didn't permit. Our party, MLAs and leaders have been serving farmers as 'sevadars' ever since. I haven't come here as CM but as a 'sevadar'. Farmers are in trouble today, we should stand with them. AAP supports Dec 8th's Bharat Bandh, party workers will participate in it across the nation," CM said to media persons.
Farmers continued to protest against three new agriculture laws on December 07 as 'Delhi Chalo' protest entered day 12 today. Farmers stayed put at Tikri border and heavy security personnel also seen deployed there. Heavy security is also deployed at Singhu border. Protesting farmers also continued their protest at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad border. Farmer unions have called 'Bharat Bandh' on December 08, demanding roll back of 3 farm laws. However, farmers and central government has discussed the issue for five times but all remained inconclusive. Now, 6th round of talks is scheduled on December 09.
Traffic congestion witnessed on December 06 near Ghazipur industrial area due to farmers protest at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border. As the ongoing farmers' agitation entered the eleventh day, the traffic movement remained affected in the national capital region on December 06 with multiple borders between Delhi and neighbouring states still closed for commuters. Farmers are protesting against Centre's farm laws.
Farmers stayed put at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, the government designated place for the protest, as their 'Delhi Chalo' protest entered day 08 on December 03. Delegation of farmers will meet Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar today. Meanwhile, security has been tightened around Singhu border. Delhi borders have been blocked by thousands of farmers from neighbouring states, mainly Punjab, to intensify their protest against three new farm laws, which the government believes will benefit the growers. While the protesting farmers, fear that the new reforms will leave them at the mercy of big corporates.
Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar after hours long fifth round of meeting with farmers' leaders said that MSP will continue as earlier and government has no intention to affect APMC, rather government will work to strengthen it.
The meeting of farmers' leaders with the central government concluded in the national capital on December 03. The next meeting will be held on December 05. Speaking to media, Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar said, "Some points have been raised in previous meetings and today's meeting. Farmer unions are mainly concerned about these. Government has no ego, it was discussing with farmers with an open mind. Farmers are concerned that the new laws will end APMCs." "Government will contemplate about seeing that APMC is further strengthened and its usage increases. New laws lay down provision for private mandis outside purview of Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC). So, we will also contemplate about having an equal tax for private as well as mandis under AMPC Act," he added. "It was raised in meeting that if trade takes place outside the purview of mandi, it will take place on the basis of PAN Card, which can be easily acquired by anyone today. So, trader should be registered. So, we will also ensure that the trader gets registered," Agriculture Minister further stated.