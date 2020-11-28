'Bharat Bandh' will be from 11am to 3pm on Dec 08: Farmer leader

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:45s - Published
Bharatiya Kisan Union's Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on December 07 informed that the Bharat Bandh called by the protesting farmers on December 08 will take place from 11 am to 3 pm, adding that it's a "symbolic protest" to register grieving farmers' opposition about some policies of the central government.

"Our protest is peaceful and we will continue that way.

Tomorrow's BharatBandh is from 11 am to 3 pm.

It is a symbolic protest to register our opposition.

It is to show that we don't support some of the policies of the Government of India," Tikait told ANI.

Tikait further said the farmer unions don't want to cause any trouble to the common man, and all the emergency services and even weddings will go on as usual.

"We don't want to cause problems for common man.

Therefore, we will begin at 11 am, so that they could leave for office on time.

Work hours in offices will end by 3 pm.

Services such as ambulance, even weddings, can go on as usual.

People can show their card and leave," Tikait explained the details of the Bharat Bandh.

Meanwhile, 'Delhi Chalo' protest has entered day 12 today with agitating farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, staying put at their protesting sites which include Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana), Ghazipur border (Delhi-UP), Tikri border (Delhi-Haryana) and Burari ground in the national capital.

Farmers want the government to repeal the three new farm laws which they said will lead to collapse of government-controlled APMC markets, and the inevitable takeover of agriculture sector by big private corporates.

Five rounds of meetings between farmer leaders and government have failed to produce any result with another one scheduled for December 09.


Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:24Published
