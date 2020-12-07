ISI trying to link Khalistan movement with terrorism in Kashmir: Delhi Police on arrest of 5 terrorists

The arrest of five suspected terrorists in Delhi on December 07 showed how ISI is trying to link Khalistan movement with terrorism in Kashmir, Pramod Kushwaha, DCP, Special Cell of Delhi Police, while addressing a press conference in national capital on Monday.
He said, "Five people were apprehended following an encounter in Delhi today morning.
Senator Mark Warner spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit about the Indian government handling of the Kashmir issue and the Citizenship Amendment Act. Senator Warner said the India government needs to push its case more aggressively over the Kashmir issue. He added that the Indian government’s promises of opening up more job opportunities and women participation were not told in the United States. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:32Published
Five suspected terrorists, two of whom were allegedly involved in the murder of Shaurya Chakra winner Balwinder Singh in Punjab, were arrested on Monday in east Delhi's Shakarpur area after an encounter and have revealed Pakistan spy agency ISI's attempt to link up terror outfits in Kashmir with Khalistan operatives, officials said. According to police, three of the five arrested are from Kashmir, while the rest are from Punjab. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said, "On Monday morning, our team received specific information that two Punjab based criminals were supposed to receive some money from three Kashmiris. On this specific information, five people were arrested after a brief exchange of fire from the Laxmi Nagar area in Delhi."Three pistols, two kilograms of heroin, and Rs one lakh cash were recovered from them along with the two cars in which they were traveling, he said. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:12Published
Five people allegedly belonging to different terrorist organisations have been arrested in Delhi. The men were nabbed following a shootout with police in east Delhi on Monday. The exchange of fire took place in the national capital's Shakarpur area around 7am. Police said that the two of those held are from Punjab while three are from Kashmir. Police added that they recovered weapons and other incriminating materials from them. Police further said that the probe is at an early stage and all information related to suspects is being verified. The arrested men include Shabbir Ahmed, Ayub Pathan, Riyaz, Gurjeet Singh and Sukhdeep Singh. Police added that the group was backed by Pakistan's ISI for narcoterrorism.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:46Published
Controversy erupted after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal met protesting farmers. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that CM Kejriwal was placed under house arrest. Kejriwal said he had visited protest site to review medical and food situation. Kejriwal said that he wanted to go the border, sit with the farmers and return but wasn’t allowed to go. Delhi police denied restricting the chief minister's movement. Delhi Police said that the claims were baseless and that CM Kejriwal was moving freely. Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia claimed that MLAs trying to meet Kejriwal were beaten up. Sisodia said that BJP doesn't want kejriwal on streets in support of the farmers. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:54Published
Delhi Police on December 8 refuted claims of Aam Aadmi Party that "CM Kejriwal has been put under house arrest since he met protesting farmers at Singhu border". "These claims are totally baseless and unfounded. There's absolutely no restriction whatsoever. CM has been meeting his usual engagements and has been moving out of his residence. There's adequate security in the area to maintain peace and to prevent untoward incident," said Special Commissioner of Police Satish Golchha. However, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia reiterated AAP's claims of house arrest.
PDP president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and her daughter Iltija on Friday claimed that they had been detained at their residence to prevent them from visiting the house..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:14Published