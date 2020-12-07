Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:10s - Published 4 days ago

ISI trying to link Khalistan movement with terrorism in Kashmir: Delhi Police on arrest of 5 terrorists

The arrest of five suspected terrorists in Delhi on December 07 showed how ISI is trying to link Khalistan movement with terrorism in Kashmir, Pramod Kushwaha, DCP, Special Cell of Delhi Police, while addressing a press conference in national capital on Monday.

He said, "Five people were apprehended following an encounter in Delhi today morning.

Two of them are from Punjab, three from Kashmir.

Their arrest shows how ISI is trying to link Khalistan movement with terrorism in Kashmir."