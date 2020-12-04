SEPTA Driver Decorates Bus With Christmas Lights To Spread Holiday Cheer
SEPTA Bus Operator Dominic Rose says he did this on his own time.
He says this act of kindness is his gift to the city.
SEPTA Driver Decorates Bus For ChristmasHe said he did this on his own!
Switching on ceremonies for Christmas lights look a bit different due to COVID-19 pandemicCities around the world continue to light up for Christmas but festive cheer is muted amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Drive-Through Christmas Lights Spectacular in Johnson City, Texas, Is a Must-See This Holiday SeasonIt’s been dubbed “the twinkliest town in Texas.”