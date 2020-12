About 250 foster children and Boys and Girls Club members got to shop for a free toy Sunday.



Related videos from verified sources Free laundry services from 'The Laundry Project'



Today you can get your clothes cleaned for free. The laundry project plans to do 200 loads of laundry for local families in need. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:17 Published 5 hours ago Toy Collection Event Includes COVID Precautions



At a time when many Colorado families are struggling, the community can come together to provide toys for children. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:45 Published 19 hours ago Play It Forward Pittsburgh Toy Drive Looks Different This Year



A toy drive for families in need will look a little different this year because of coronavirus. Volunteers are already working on getting the toys organized for the Play it Forward Pittsburgh toy drive.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:27 Published 1 day ago