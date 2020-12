An animal lover spent £700 on a rare rag doll kitten that turned out to need urgent vet care

An animal lover was left shocked after forking out £700 on a rare rag doll kitten from a breeder that turned out to need urgent vet care for life-threatening injuries.

Hannah Maguire, 53, discovered her kitten Tullalah had broken ribs, cat flu, uncontrollable diarrhoea and was dangerously underweight at just 440 grams. Vets estimated that her ribs had been broken for around five weeks when Hannah rushed the kitten to an emergency clinic just days after picking her up.