Lawmakers Intensifying Talks Over Possible Stimulus Bill

Talks among lawmakers today could determine if we see a new COVID relief bill before Election Day. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has set a deadline for republicans and democrats to come together today and..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:27Published
It's a crucial week for the U.S. stimulus bill. The Republican-led Senate has scheduled two votes on a plan that could bring some financial relief to millions of people. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:38Published