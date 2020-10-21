‘ISI trying to link Khalistan movement to terrorism in Kashmir’: Delhi police

Five suspected terrorists, two of whom were allegedly involved in the murder of Shaurya Chakra winner Balwinder Singh in Punjab, were arrested on Monday in east Delhi's Shakarpur area after an encounter and have revealed Pakistan spy agency ISI's attempt to link up terror outfits in Kashmir with Khalistan operatives, officials said.

According to police, three of the five arrested are from Kashmir, while the rest are from Punjab.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said, "On Monday morning, our team received specific information that two Punjab based criminals were supposed to receive some money from three Kashmiris.

On this specific information, five people were arrested after a brief exchange of fire from the Laxmi Nagar area in Delhi."Three pistols, two kilograms of heroin, and Rs one lakh cash were recovered from them along with the two cars in which they were traveling, he said.

