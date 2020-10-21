‘ISI trying to link Khalistan movement to terrorism in Kashmir’: Delhi police

Five suspected terrorists, two of whom were allegedly involved in the murder of Shaurya Chakra winner Balwinder Singh in Punjab, were arrested on Monday in east Delhi's Shakarpur area after an encounter and have revealed Pakistan spy agency ISI's attempt to link up terror outfits in Kashmir with Khalistan operatives, officials said.
According to police, three of the five arrested are from Kashmir, while the rest are from Punjab.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said, "On Monday morning, our team received specific information that two Punjab based criminals were supposed to receive some money from three Kashmiris.
On this specific information, five people were arrested after a brief exchange of fire from the Laxmi Nagar area in Delhi."Three pistols, two kilograms of heroin, and Rs one lakh cash were recovered from them along with the two cars in which they were traveling, he said.
The arrest of five suspected terrorists in Delhi on December 07 showed how ISI is trying to link Khalistan movement with terrorism in Kashmir, Pramod Kushwaha, DCP, Special Cell of Delhi Police, while addressing a press conference in national capital on Monday. He said, "Five people were apprehended following an encounter in Delhi today morning. Two of them are from Punjab, three from Kashmir. Their arrest shows how ISI is trying to link Khalistan movement with terrorism in Kashmir."
Five people allegedly belonging to different terrorist organisations have been arrested in Delhi. The men were nabbed following a shootout with police in east Delhi on Monday. The exchange of fire took place in the national capital's Shakarpur area around 7am. Police said that the two of those held are from Punjab while three are from Kashmir. Police added that they recovered weapons and other incriminating materials from them. Police further said that the probe is at an early stage and all information related to suspects is being verified. The arrested men include Shabbir Ahmed, Ayub Pathan, Riyaz, Gurjeet Singh and Sukhdeep Singh. Police added that the group was backed by Pakistan's ISI for narcoterrorism.
On being asked if the arrest of five people, suspected to be terrorists, in Delhi today is linked with farmers' protests, Pramod Kushwaha, DCP, Special Cell of Delhi Police, said, "This case has no connection with the ongoing protests at the borders (of Delhi)." Earlier, following an encounter in Shakarpur area, five suspected terrorists were arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell today. Two of them are from Punjab, while remaining three are Kashmir-based.
Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind over killing of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh. He said, "It is imperative that responsible including policemen who prepared inputs that led to his security cover being withdrawn should be investigated through high-level probe." Speaking to ANI, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) In-Charge, Harish Rawat said, "Partap Singh Bajwa has every right to write to the President but he should have written first to Punjab Chief Minister as law and order is a state subject."