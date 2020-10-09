Chadwick Boseman honoured at MTV Movie and TV Awards

Chadwick Boseman was honored at 2020 MTV Movie and TV Awards: Greatest of allTime with the Hero for the Ages Award Don Cheadle and Robert Downey Jr, hisco-stars in the Marvel Avengers Universe, spoke of his unique talent andability to connect with people before a showreel of Boseman's achievements wasshown.
Gatsby and Megan Barton-Hanson told our reporter Stef all about their new explosive MTV show Ex In The City & discussed Megan's only fans *eyes emoji* Report by Mccallumj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle and Zoe Saldana will join Sen. Kamala Harris to participate in a grassroots fundraiser hosted by the Russo Brothers on Oct. 20, in support of Joe Biden's presidential campaign.
The Duke of Cambridge is making his first-ever Ted Talk to discuss climatechange on Saturday October 10. William is featuring as part of Ted’s Countdownseries, which is a free and virtual conference devoted entirely to tacklingglobal warming. The royal will be joined by Al Gore, Jaden Smith, ChrisHemsworth, Jane Fonda, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle andmore for the virtual conference.
'The Queen's Gambit' sets a new viewership record for Netflix, Scarlet Johansson and Colin Jost went the unconventional route for their wedding and Marvel plans to start shooting the 'Black Panther' sequel this summer.
Disney+ has set a release date for 'WandaVision,' its first streaming series from Marvel Studios. The show, which stars 'Avengers' actors Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, will premiere on Jan. 15, 2021.
