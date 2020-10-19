This week on Press Pass, join Jack Ebling, Rico Beard and Tom Crawford as they break down Spartan football, College Hoops, a Lion’s win, and more.



Related videos from verified sources Friday Football Frenzy: College hoops, football and more



Xavier takes down Toledo, OSU cancels its game against Illinois for COVID-19, UK faces Florida and Miami (Ohio) steps up to Akron. Plus, should fans be concerned about reports of a "toxic" Bengals.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 04:44 Published 1 week ago College Football, Lions Win, MLB Playoffs, MSU Basketball & More!



Tune in to Press Pass with sports experts Darien Harries, Graham Couch and Jack Ebling as they break down week 8 of College Football, a week 6 win for the Lions, MLB playoffs, MSU basketball and more. Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 59:22 Published on October 19, 2020