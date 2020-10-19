Global  
 

Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 59:29s - Published
This week on Press Pass, join Jack Ebling, Rico Beard and Tom Crawford as they break down Spartan football, College Hoops, a Lion’s win, and more.


