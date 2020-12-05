UK Vaccine Test Run GMK 120720
After a successful test run, UK Healthcare says it is ready to receive the Covid-19 vaccine when it is sent out.
L3: coronavirus in kentucky white test run for vaccine distribution successful uk healthcare received m ... u-k healthcare was chosen by the cdc and the kentucky department for public health to participate in a national distribution readiness test for pfizer's vaccine.
As part of the test run... u-k pharmacy received a mock shipment.
The exercise was also meant to test the capabilities of the new "tiberius" tracking system..
U- healthcare officials say a recent survey of its employees showed a majority want to get the vaccine but some are hesistant.
L3: coronavirus in kentucky white dr. mark newman uk healthcare but i would say 70-80% want, with the appropriate information, want to get vaccinated.
There are a group who are still concerned and woul like to wait and, again, we are going to be supportive.
It's going to be a situation where, we're not mandating, encouraging but not mandating this."
L3: coronavirus in kentucky white test run for vaccine distribution successful uk healthcare received m ... if the fda approves the vaccine-- u-k hospital is expected to get 1,950 doses as early as this week and begin vaccinations on december 14th or 15th.
