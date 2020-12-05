UK Vaccine Test Run GMK 120720

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

After a successful test run, UK Healthcare says it is ready to receive the Covid-19 vaccine when it is sent out.

As part of the test run... u-k pharmacy received a mock shipment.

The exercise was also meant to test the capabilities of the new "tiberius" tracking system..

U- healthcare officials say a recent survey of its employees showed a majority want to get the vaccine but some are hesistant.

L3: coronavirus in kentucky white dr. mark newman uk healthcare but i would say 70-80% want, with the appropriate information, want to get vaccinated.

There are a group who are still concerned and woul like to wait and, again, we are going to be supportive.

It's going to be a situation where, we're not mandating, encouraging but not mandating this."

If the FDA approves the vaccine, UK Hospital is expected to get 1,950 doses as early as this week and begin vaccinations on December 14th or 15th.

Pfizer is expected to send another round less