Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

Img txt bullets:no remembering the 2,072 covid-19 victims happening today coronavirus kyfs-graphic.jp ... the state will honor the more than 2- thousand kentuckians who have lost their lives in a special ceremony today.

The kentucky state police honor guard..will place a wreath in the capitol today in their memory..

There will also be performances..

The remembrance cermony will take place at two this afternoon..