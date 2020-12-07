Louisville Violence: Record Breaking Violence

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 hours ago

This morning--- louisville continues to see a record breaking violent year... a shooting on saturday...killed a woman..and seriously hurt a child..

Thats the 151st homicide in the city this year..according to our abc affiliate whas.

According to the report..the woman is also the 30th woman killed in the city this year..four of them..since the beginning of november.

Activists say violence against women..is a serious problem right now.

### the family..of an