Kevin Sinfield says he feels 'completely overwhelmed' after raising more than £1m for the Motor Neurone Disease Association by completing seven marathons in seven days to support his close friend and former team-mate Rob Burrow.

Leeds Rhinos' Kevin Sinfield is embarking on the challenge to raise awareness for Rob Burrow and MND.

Kevin Sinfield raises more than £1m after he runs seven marathons in seven days in support of Rob...

Kevin Sinfield raises more than £1m after he runs seven marathons in seven days in support of Rob...