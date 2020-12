Related videos from verified sources Rudy Giuliani Admitted to Hospital with Coronavirus



Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to hospital on Sunday. The 76-year-old said he was “recovering quickly” on Twitter after Trump.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:40 Published 43 minutes ago Some Michigan lawmakers concerned about COVID-19 exposure after Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19



Some Michigan lawmakers concerned about COVID-19 exposure after Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19 Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:17 Published 3 hours ago Trump lawyer Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus



Donald Trump has said his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has tested positivefor coronavirus. The US president confirmed in a Sunday afternoon tweet thatthe former New York mayor had tested positive. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published 5 hours ago