Watch: Akhilesh Yadav, SP workers detained in UP during anti-farm law protests

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was detained by police in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow.

Akhilesh was detained after he sat on a dharna in Lucknow to protest against the Centre’s farm laws.

Yadav was scheduled to visit Kannauj and lead a farmers’ protest.

Anti-riot teams were deployed after security was beefed up outside his residence.

Yadav broke the cordon and sat on a dharna near the Samajwadi Party office.

Police detained several SP workers who joined the party chief.

This comes as farmers have called for a nationwide strike on Tuesday from 11 am till 3 pm.

