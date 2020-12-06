Watch: Akhilesh Yadav, SP workers detained in UP during anti-farm law protests
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was detained by police in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow.
Akhilesh was detained after he sat on a dharna in Lucknow to protest against the Centre’s farm laws.
Yadav was scheduled to visit Kannauj and lead a farmers’ protest.
Anti-riot teams were deployed after security was beefed up outside his residence.
Yadav broke the cordon and sat on a dharna near the Samajwadi Party office.
Police detained several SP workers who joined the party chief.
This comes as farmers have called for a nationwide strike on Tuesday from 11 am till 3 pm.
