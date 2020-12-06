Watch: Akhilesh Yadav, SP workers detained in UP during anti-farm law protests

Global  
 

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:48s - Published
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was detained by police in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow.

Akhilesh was detained after he sat on a dharna in Lucknow to protest against the Centre’s farm laws.

Yadav was scheduled to visit Kannauj and lead a farmers’ protest.

Anti-riot teams were deployed after security was beefed up outside his residence.

Yadav broke the cordon and sat on a dharna near the Samajwadi Party office.

Police detained several SP workers who joined the party chief.

This comes as farmers have called for a nationwide strike on Tuesday from 11 am till 3 pm.

Watch the full video for more details.


