‘Shameless double standards’: BJP attacks opposition over farmers’ protest

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad lashed out at the opposition parties over the protest by farmers.

Prasad said that the UPA government had done the same when it was in power and added that they are opposing only for the sake of it.

‘The Congress, in their 2019 manifesto, had promised to repeal the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act and make trade of agricultural produce including export free from all restrictions,’ Prasad said.

The Union Minister added that the Congress & other opposition parties had done the same during the CAA or other bills and added that this was their attempt to stay politically relevant after massive electoral setbacks.

He also assured farmers that their land will not be sold or leased under the new contract farming laws.

‘I am also the Law Minister.

I want to assure them that the land will not be sold, leased or mortgaged under the new contract farming laws, he said.

