‘Shameless double standards’: BJP attacks opposition over farmers’ protest

Prasad said that the UPA government had done the same when it was in power and added that they are opposing only for the sake of it.
‘The Congress, in their 2019 manifesto, had promised to repeal the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act and make trade of agricultural produce including export free from all restrictions,’ Prasad said.
The Union Minister added that the Congress & other opposition parties had done the same during the CAA or other bills and added that this was their attempt to stay politically relevant after massive electoral setbacks.
He also assured farmers that their land will not be sold or leased under the new contract farming laws.
‘I am also the Law Minister.
I want to assure them that the land will not be sold, leased or mortgaged under the new contract farming laws, he said.
Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on December 07 said that During UPA tenure did exactly what Modi-led govt doing for reforms in farm sector. "Opposition parties have jumped into the issue of new farm laws. During UPA rule, they did exactly what Modi-led government is doing today for reforms in the farm sector. Now that they are losing polls, they take part in any protest for the sake of their existence," said Prasad.
Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on December 07 slammed Congress for 'politicising' farmers' protests and said that in 2019 election manifesto, Congress promised to repeal APMC Act and will make trade of agriculture produce including export free from all restrictions. "Opposition parties are opposing the Narendra Modi-led government for the sake of opposition, forgetting their own work in the past. In its 2019 poll manifesto, Congress promised to repeal APMC Act and make trade of agriculture produce including export free from all restrictions," said Prasad.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 on infrastructure projects, the current state of MSMEs, the Covid challenge and the way ahead for the country. Gadkari said that while initially there was some hiccup, at present there is no impact of Covid on construction activities across the country. Gadkari also spoke on his government’s ambitions in the field of electric mobility. The Union Minister also recounted his journey of recovering from Covid and urged people to follow all preventive measures. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 36:22Published
While addressing a press conference in the national capital on November 25, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar informed that the Union Cabinet has also approved equity infusion by Government of Rs 6000 crore in NIIF Debt Platform sponsored by National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, comprising of Aseem Infrastructure Finance Limited and NIIF Infrastructure Finance Limited.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicks started campaigning for the upcoming Bihar assembly election with a rally in Sasaram. During the rally, PM Modi paid tribute to the martyrs who lost their lives in Galwan Valley and Pulwama. He said, “Sons of Bihar lost their lives in Galwan Valley for the tricolour and ensured Bharat Mata's head is held high. Jawans of Bihar were also martyred in Pulwama attack. I pay my respects to them.” PM Modi also attacked UPA govt in his maiden rally. He said, “In UPA's central meetings, Nitish Ji always told them not to stall Bihar's development. Angered by their defeat, they didn’t let Nitish ji take a step forward. They wasted 10 years of CM Nitishji.” Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:35Published
Bharatiya Kisan Union's Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on December 07 informed that the Bharat Bandh called by the protesting farmers on December 08 will take place from 11 am to 3 pm, adding that it's a "symbolic protest" to register grieving farmers' opposition about some policies of the central government. "Our protest is peaceful and we will continue that way. Tomorrow's BharatBandh is from 11 am to 3 pm. It is a symbolic protest to register our opposition. It is to show that we don't support some of the policies of the Government of India," Tikait told ANI. Tikait further said the farmer unions don't want to cause any trouble to the common man, and all the emergency services and even weddings will go on as usual. "We don't want to cause problems for common man. Therefore, we will begin at 11 am, so that they could leave for office on time. Work hours in offices will end by 3 pm. Services such as ambulance, even weddings, can go on as usual. People can show their card and leave," Tikait explained the details of the Bharat Bandh. Meanwhile, 'Delhi Chalo' protest has entered day 12 today with agitating farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, staying put at their protesting sites which include Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana), Ghazipur border (Delhi-UP), Tikri border (Delhi-Haryana) and Burari ground in the national capital. Farmers want the government to repeal the three new farm laws which they said will lead to collapse of government-controlled APMC markets, and the inevitable takeover of agriculture sector by big private corporates. Five rounds of meetings between farmer leaders and government have failed to produce any result with another one scheduled for December 09.
MoS Agriculture, Kailash Choudhary on farmers' Delhi Chalo protest said that it is Congress government who is trying to instigate them. "Govt has said that MSP will continue. We can give it in writing..