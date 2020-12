2020 SI Sportsperson of the Year: Breanna Stewart Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Duration: 04:33s - Published 2 minutes ago 2020 SI Sportsperson of the Year: Breanna Stewart Breanna Stewart won the WNBA Finals MVP in a season dedicated to Breonna Taylor. While playing in the bubble, Stewart and her teammates kept the focus on Black Lives Matter. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Introducing the 2020 SI Sportspersons of the Year



SI's 2020 Sportsperson of the Year recipients: LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes, Naomi Osaka, Breanna Stewart, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 00:27 Published 23 hours ago