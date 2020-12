Related videos from verified sources Father Christmas to be granted special travel corridor, MPs told



The Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, promised MPs FatherChristmas will be given a travel corridor so he can deliver gifts to familiesthis Christmas. Responding to a question from the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:32 Published 4 days ago Hairdressers demand tax cut as pandemic hits Spanish beauty industry



Hairdressers in Spain have demanded a tax cut from the Spanish Parliament as the beauty industry has been hit hard by the pandemic. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published 3 weeks ago Workers from London’s West End theatres hold a flashmob in Parliament Square



Over a hundred theatre workers gathered in pouring rain to perform a medley ofshow tunes in Parliament Square, Westminster today. It was the finale of aweek of protest calling for further support from.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published on October 31, 2020