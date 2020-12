Police intervene to disperse hundreds at Nottinghamshire car meet-up Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:46s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:46s - Published Police intervene to disperse hundreds at Nottinghamshire car meet-up Police in Nottinghamshire, England, were forced to disperse attendees of a car enthusiast meet-up in the area of Hucknall on December 6. 0

