2020 SI Sportsperson of the Year: Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes earned his place as a 2020 Sportsperson of the Year both for leading the Chiefs to a Super Bowl on the field, and for lending his voice to racial justice causes off of it.



Related videos from verified sources A Choice to be Made: The 2020 SI Sportpersons of the Year



LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes, Naomi Osaka, Breanna Stewart and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif each earned their place as 2020 SI Sportspersons of the year. Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 03:16 Published 7 minutes ago Introducing the 2020 SI Sportspersons of the Year



SI's 2020 Sportsperson of the Year recipients: LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes, Naomi Osaka, Breanna Stewart, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 00:27 Published 23 hours ago Patrick Mahomes on track to reach another milestone



Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on track to have another record year. No NFL quarterback in history has thrown for more than 40 touchdowns and had fewer than five interceptions in one season. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:56 Published 2 weeks ago