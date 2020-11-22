|
|
|
2020 SI Sportsperson of the Year: Patrick Mahomes
Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Duration: 05:38s - Published
2020 SI Sportsperson of the Year: Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes earned his place as a 2020 Sportsperson of the Year both for leading the Chiefs to a Super Bowl on the field, and for lending his voice to racial justice causes off of it.
|
You Might Like
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
|
Patrick Mahomes on track to reach another milestone
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on track to have another record year. No NFL quarterback in history has thrown for more than 40 touchdowns and had fewer than five interceptions in one season.
Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:56Published
|