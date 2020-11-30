Mayweather returns to fight YouTuber Logan Paul
Mayweather returns to fight YouTuber Logan Paul
Undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring in an exhibition fight with YouTuber Logan Paul in February next year.
Adam Reed reports.
