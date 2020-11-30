Global  
 

Mayweather returns to fight YouTuber Logan Paul

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Mayweather returns to fight YouTuber Logan Paul

Mayweather returns to fight YouTuber Logan Paul

Undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring in an exhibition fight with YouTuber Logan Paul in February next year.

Adam Reed reports.


