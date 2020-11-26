Global  
 

Americans Make Different Holiday Plans Due to the Pandemic

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:02s
The holiday season during a pandemic definitely looks different.

Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study by Omaha Steaks conducted by OnePoll.


Cardi B Faces Backlash After Hosting Large Thanksgiving Gathering [Video]

Cardi B Faces Backlash After Hosting Large Thanksgiving Gathering

Cardi B Faces Backlash After Hosting Large Thanksgiving Gathering. On Sunday, Cardi B took to Twitter to talk about her Thanksgiving gathering, calling it “lit.”. She shared that she had “12..

Fauci Says Pandemic Won't Get Better For Christmas And New Years [Video]

Fauci Says Pandemic Won't Get Better For Christmas And New Years

Dr. Anthony Fauci is the nation's leading expert on the COVID-19 virus. In a recent interview with USA Today, Fauci said that Americans should prepare themselves for a difficult holiday..

U.S. Hits Highest COVID Infection Rate [Video]

U.S. Hits Highest COVID Infection Rate

US coronavirus cases, deaths, and hospitalizations set new records almost daily. According to Business Insider experts are nervously eyeing Americans' behavior during Thanksgiving. Public health..

