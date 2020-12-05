A green-fingered man has grown the ultimate collection of house plants Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:44s - Published 4 minutes ago A green-fingered man has grown the ultimate collection of house plants A green-fingered Brit has grown the ultimate collection of house plants including a species worth £12,000 a LEAF - and has already sold three.Tony Le-Britton, 30, turned his lounge into a jungle and transformed his spare room into an incredible greenhouse to nurture his passion.He has collected some of the world's rarest plants - including one previously thought to have been extinct.And Tony, from Cheltenham, Glos., is now flogging the leaves of another rare species for thousands of pounds per leaf to eager collectors.A top hair and beauty photographer professionally, he puts his success with plants down to not becoming obsessed by them.His prized possession is the Rhaphidophora Tetrasperma Variegata - the most valuable species in his collection.Tony said: "The non-variegated plant is really common - you can pick it up in most supermarkets and garden centres."But my version, that's the genetic mutation - it's completely random, which makes it rare. It's the only one in the world [with that leaf pattern]."I have already taken three pre-orders at £12,000 each, per leaf. There's a waiting list. I have had so many people contacting me. It's like growing money on trees!"Tony is also the proud owner of a Monastera sp Bolivia - which is currently undocumented by science.He said: "[It's] from a botanical collector in Austria. I got it as a very small piece of stem. It's grown to huge proportions."I put a picture online and a botanist in the field in Bolivia got in touch with me asking for more pictures - he had no record of the plant."The only way to find out what it truly is is to find it in the wild. Using the stem and leaf, we can then identify the family it belongs to."A Begonia Chloristica, an exotic plant previously thought to have been lost in the wild, also has a special place in Tony's greenhouse.He added: "It was thought extinct up until a couple of years ago. I managed to find one from a collector in Europe."Tony said his interest in plants stems from his grandparents, who would take him to their allotment when he was a small boy.He also remembers being sat at his grandmother's feet and watching 'Gardener's World'.Tony said his grandmother Cora was known in the local area for her plant collection - which he has tried to emulate.Stunning pictures now show the results of more than two decades of hard work - with two of his rooms filled with hundreds of plants.He said: "It just with stuck with me - I grew up in the garden. It's all about the experiences I had when I was younger, being at the allotment with my grandparents."People always admired [Cora's] garden, and she made me a part of that. It's in my blood I suppose."I didn't study plants formally, but I feel like around 25 years of growing teaches you an understanding."You learn to just let plants get on with it. I think some people can overcare for their plants."In the living room, I set aside maybe three hours every three weeks. I cut off any dead leaves, check the roots and water them."The greenhouse is temperature, humidity and light controlled, so I can check everything is well on my phone. It really doesn't take a lot."I do go in there every day - but that's because I enjoy it".Tony regularly post pictures to his 17,000 followers on Instagram, where he is the envy of the plant world.'Gardener's World' has even been in touch about doing a show from his house after seeing his social media page - which he described as life coming "full circle".Tony is now also capitalising on that popularity by selling parts of his rarest plants to other eager collectors.And he is also working with an established fertiliser firm to sell his own brand to other plant lovers, which will be sold by his business Not Another Jungle.Tony added that he has never worked out the total cost of his collection - but guessed that it be could be significant.He said: "From an insurance point of view, it's definitely added to the value. It's probably worth more than some houses!"But I have this collection of incredibly rare plants that, from the outside, nobody would ever guess - and I love that." 0

