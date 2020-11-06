Gallup Poll: Joe Biden Is More Popular Than Trump

According to Business Insider, a new Gallup poll revealed that President-elect Joe Biden is already more popular than President Trump among Americans.

Biden's favorability rating is 55%.

It jumped up by 6 points after the election.

Over the same period, Trump's rating slid down 3 points lower, to 42%.

According to Gallup, Trump has never received a rating over 50% at any point, during his presidency.

Trump recently acknowledged that Biden will become president in January.

However, he still refuses to concede.

He told rally goers in Georgia over the weekend that he believes that the election was rigged.