Bob Dylan Sells Entire Song Catalog

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Tangled Up in Green: Bob Dylan Sells Entire Song Catalog for Estimated $300 Million

Tangled Up in Green: Bob Dylan Sells Entire Song Catalog for Estimated $300 Million Universal Music Group announced Monday that it had acquired Bob Dylan’s entire catalog of songs in...
Bob Dylan sells all rights to his song catalogue

The US singer-songwriter has given his entire back catalogue over to the Universal Music Group.
Alert: Entire catalog of Bob Dylan songs reaching back 60 years is acquired by Universal Music Publishing

NEW YORK (AP) — Entire catalog of Bob Dylan songs reaching back 60 years is acquired by Universal...
