Bob Dylan Sells Entire Song Catalog
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Bob Dylan Sells Entire Song Catalog
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:30s - Published
8 minutes ago
Bob Dylan Sells Entire Song Catalog
Tangled Up in Green: Bob Dylan Sells Entire Song Catalog for Estimated $300 Million
Universal Music Group announced Monday that it had acquired Bob Dylan’s entire catalog of songs in...
The Wrap - Published
2 hours ago
Bob Dylan sells all rights to his song catalogue
The US singer-songwriter has given his entire back catalogue over to the Universal Music Group.
BBC News - Published
2 hours ago
Alert: Entire catalog of Bob Dylan songs reaching back 60 years is acquired by Universal Music Publishing
NEW YORK (AP) — Entire catalog of Bob Dylan songs reaching back 60 years is acquired by Universal...
SeattlePI.com - Published
2 hours ago
