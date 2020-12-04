Queen, Survivor and Guns N' Roses top the list of best workout songs of all time Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:31s - Published 2 minutes ago Queen, Survivor and Guns N' Roses top the list of best workout songs of all time Queen's "We Will Rock You," "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor and Guns n' Roses' "Welcome to the Jungle" top the list of the best workout songs of all time, according to new research.The new survey of 2,000 Americans who exercise regularly identified the top 50 songs that respondents use as the soundtrack to their workouts.Hip-hop (14%), pop (10%) and a "little bit of everything (10%) topped respondents' favorite genres to exercise to. Sixty-five percent of respondents, moreover, said they'd have "no motivation" to exercise without their workout music of choice. Commissioned by RockMyRun and conducted by OnePoll, the survey examined the role that music plays in motivation to exercise. Survey respondents were also posed a curious hypothetical: If they could only workout to the music of one artist for the rest of their life, who would it be? Acts named by respondents varied widely and included ABBA, AC/DC, Billy Idol, The Black-Eyed Peas, Britney Spears, DJ Khaled, Eminem, Icona Pop, Justin Bieber, Michael Jackson, Queen, Rick Ross, Rihanna, Rolling Stones and Taylor Swift.Workout karaoke also proved common, as many respondents were able to name a song that they couldn't resist singing along to while workout out - even if they were out of breath.Respondents varied widely not only in terms of the workout music taste, but also in terms of how they prefer to play their music while exercising. Seven percent of respondents select their own songs while they're working out, while 39% prefer to listen to a premade playlist created specifically for exercise. To boost my mood (32%), to help me focus/get in "the zone" (31%) and as a distraction from the physical exertion (19%) were the reasons that best described why the respondents listen to music while working out.Feelings associated with listening to music while working out varied among respondents, but the most common ones included feeling active, energetic, motivated and focused. By contrast, the most common feelings reported when working out without music included feeling bored, tired and lazy. The right playlist can produce more than just motivation when it comes to exercising - as 68% of respondents even reported an increase in performance due to listening to music while working out.But ads can be a mood killer, with 69% of respondents saying that ads interrupting their workout music kills their momentum. Moreover, more than seven in 10 respondents say that when it comes to cardio, faster music motivates them more than slower music - a finding that Katie Addison, RockMyRun's Chief Operating Officer, says is consistent with findings from users of the app. "We often say that music 'moves us,' but when it comes to workout playlists, that influence can be quite literal," said Addison. "Music not only sets the tone for the workout, but according to our user data, it can actually set the pace for runners - with the speed for 65% of our users increasing with the BPM of their music." It seems that the right workout music also has the ability to transport listeners in a figurative sense, as 46% of respondents reported having once gotten so caught up in their workout music that they didn't realize they had finished their routine. And the absence of the right tunes can also have an impact, as 65% agree that their workout performance is worse when they don't have access to their workout music of choice. "When it comes to keeping yourself musically motivated for a workout, personalization is key, but the effort required to create that 'perfect workout playlist' can take away from precious exercise time," added Addison. "Luckily, choice algorithms and AI can help with that, adding new tunes to your mix based on the ones you already love to help your workout fly by." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Queen's "We Will Rock You," "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor and Guns n' Roses' "Welcome to the Jungle" top the list of the best workout songs of all time, according to new research.The new survey of 2,000 Americans who exercise regularly identified the top 50 songs that respondents use as the soundtrack to their workouts.Hip-hop (14%), pop (10%) and a "little bit of everything (10%) topped respondents' favorite genres to exercise to. Sixty-five percent of respondents, moreover, said they'd have "no motivation" to exercise without their workout music of choice. Commissioned by RockMyRun and conducted by OnePoll, the survey examined the role that music plays in motivation to exercise. Survey respondents were also posed a curious hypothetical: If they could only workout to the music of one artist for the rest of their life, who would it be? Acts named by respondents varied widely and included ABBA, AC/DC, Billy Idol, The Black-Eyed Peas, Britney Spears, DJ Khaled, Eminem, Icona Pop, Justin Bieber, Michael Jackson, Queen, Rick Ross, Rihanna, Rolling Stones and Taylor Swift.Workout karaoke also proved common, as many respondents were able to name a song that they couldn't resist singing along to while workout out - even if they were out of breath.Respondents varied widely not only in terms of the workout music taste, but also in terms of how they prefer to play their music while exercising. Seven percent of respondents select their own songs while they're working out, while 39% prefer to listen to a premade playlist created specifically for exercise. To boost my mood (32%), to help me focus/get in "the zone" (31%) and as a distraction from the physical exertion (19%) were the reasons that best described why the respondents listen to music while working out.Feelings associated with listening to music while working out varied among respondents, but the most common ones included feeling active, energetic, motivated and focused. By contrast, the most common feelings reported when working out without music included feeling bored, tired and lazy. The right playlist can produce more than just motivation when it comes to exercising - as 68% of respondents even reported an increase in performance due to listening to music while working out.But ads can be a mood killer, with 69% of respondents saying that ads interrupting their workout music kills their momentum. Moreover, more than seven in 10 respondents say that when it comes to cardio, faster music motivates them more than slower music - a finding that Katie Addison, RockMyRun's Chief Operating Officer, says is consistent with findings from users of the app. "We often say that music 'moves us,' but when it comes to workout playlists, that influence can be quite literal," said Addison. "Music not only sets the tone for the workout, but according to our user data, it can actually set the pace for runners - with the speed for 65% of our users increasing with the BPM of their music." It seems that the right workout music also has the ability to transport listeners in a figurative sense, as 46% of respondents reported having once gotten so caught up in their workout music that they didn't realize they had finished their routine. And the absence of the right tunes can also have an impact, as 65% agree that their workout performance is worse when they don't have access to their workout music of choice. "When it comes to keeping yourself musically motivated for a workout, personalization is key, but the effort required to create that 'perfect workout playlist' can take away from precious exercise time," added Addison. "Luckily, choice algorithms and AI can help with that, adding new tunes to your mix based on the ones you already love to help your workout fly by."





You Might Like Related news from verified sources BodyBoss 2.0 Workout System is $120 for today only (Reg. $160) Today only, Woot offers the BodyBoss 2.0 Home Workout System for *$119.99*. Free shipping is...

9to5Toys - Published 3 hours ago



No Gym, No Problem! Karlie Kloss, Jennifer Garner & More Share Home Workout Tips Quarantine 15? The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has made it really hard for some people to keep up...

OK! Magazine - Published 10 hours ago



Workout with a sandbag to build muscles and gain strength Inexpensive and maintenance free, incorporate sandbags in your workout routine to help gain strength...

Hindu - Published 4 hours ago





Related videos from verified sources What Is Reverse Dieting? A Nutritionist Explains | Deep Dives| Health



Reverse dieting is all about how to add back calories after a diet ends. Here's why it’s not necessary if you’re trying to lose weight safely and sustainable. Credit: Health.com Duration: 05:37 Published 2 hours ago My Boyfriend Squat Lifts Me | MIAMI MUSCLE



FORMER professional baseball player turned personal trainer, Carlos Alonso, is known as the Squat Doctor of Miami. The squatting expert first got his nickname at a bachelor party, whilst talking to his.. Credit: Barcroft TV Duration: 04:56 Published 6 hours ago Data From Fitness Platform ClassPass Shows How Workout Routines Shifted With the Craziness



Many turned to yoga for the first time, and some traded their typical evening routine for a noon, at-home sweat sesh. Credit: Travel & Leisure Duration: 00:50 Published 3 days ago

