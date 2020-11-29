Trump May Skip Biden's Inauguration

Business Insider reports that President Donald Trump is reportedly crafting a made-for-TV White House exit on Inauguration Day.

According to Axios, Trump is plans to depart to Florida on Air Force One to have a rally at the same time that Joe Biden is sworn in at a socially-distanced inauguration in Washington, DC.

This could break with Inauguration Day traditions on January 20, designed to showcase a peaceful transfer of power and the stability of US democracy.

Last week, Biden said that he didn't care if Trump skipped out on his inauguration, hopes that he would display a peaceful transfer of power.

Since losing the election, Trump has refused to concede to Biden or invite him to the White House.

He believes that the election was rigged due to a conspiracy, in which he has not provided proof.