Hong Kong Dispatches Free Covid Testing Vending Machines Amid Surge

Delta and KLM's Pre-flight Testing Program Will Allow Americans to Travel to Amsterdam Wit



The program starts Dec. 15 and is for travelers heading out of Atlanta, Ga. Credit: Travel & Leisure Duration: 00:52 Published 1 week ago

Free Covid-19 test kits provided in vending machines at Hong Kong metro stations



Free Covid-19 test kits are now being provided from vending machines at Hong Kong metro stations. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:41 Published 1 week ago