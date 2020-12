A draw will see United through to the last 16, but a defeat willcondemn them to the Europa League .

Arsenal give their supporters the perfect welcome back to Emirates Stadium as Rapid Vienna are outclassed in the Europa League.

The fans are back: Arsenal welcome 2,000 for Europa League dead rubber Nine months after last being permitted to have fans inside the ground, 2000spectators were given access to watch the Arsenal v Rapid Vienna match at theEmirates stadium whilst following new government guidelines. Fans are beingasked to avoid excessive singing and shouting and to wear face coverings atall times in a bid to help Premier League clubs stage larger-scale test eventsin the near future.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says the return of fans to Emirates Stadium as they outclassed Rapid Vienna made it a "very special night".

After a poor run of form in Ligue 1 and Europa League elimination, Nice have sacked manager Patrick Vieira. Nice have...

As Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi prepare to face each other in the Champions League on Tuesday, Guillem Balague looks at the similarities between the two.

'Juve have nothing to lose', Pirlo says ahead of Barca clash Juventus get ready for Champions League group stage match against Barcelona.

Moenchengladbach confident ahead of Real Madrid encounter Borussia Moenchengladbach just need a point to qualify for the Champions League last-16, the only problem is their match is away to Real Madrid.

Zidane 'not thinking' about sack ahead of Borussia showdown Real Madrid prepare for their crucial Champions League group stage match against Borussia Moenchengladbach knowing anything less than victory could cost Zinedine Zidane his job.

In the battle between the Bundesliga's top two teams, Bayern and RB Leipzig delivered a game of extremely high quality. If Bayern Munich are to be challenged..

Team confident despite first loss to Manchester United says Leipzig's Nagelsmann Having learned their lesson, RB Leipzig will look to bes Manchester United in the return fixture as both teams eye a spot in the knockout stage.

Confident United ready for Leipzig test, says Solskjaer Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is sure his side will rise to the occasion in Tuesday's crunch Champions League clash at Leipzig.

Paul Pogba will not sign new Manchester United deal and wants to leave – agent Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola disrupted Manchester United’s preparations forTuesday’s Champions League clash by claiming his unhappy client will not signa new deal and wants to leave.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire thinks their “great belief and character” will see them...

Paul Pogba was dropped from the Manchester United starting line-up for Tuesday’s crucial Champions...

Manchester United face a huge match in the Champions League tonight, as they travel to RB Leipzig...