Electric power wheel for the easy coaster

Veelo is a prototype that allows skaters and skateboarders to travel with ease.

Created by Brice Jamieson who built Veelo during the pandemic.

Veelo can reach speeds of up to 20 mph with more than 20 mile range on a single charge.

Currently Veelo is a prototype and is expected to cost $1,225 for the base model.

To learn more check Veelo on Kickstarter.