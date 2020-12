Marv Marinovich, Captain Of USC's 1962 National Championship Team, Dead At 81 Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:29s - Published 6 days ago Marv Marinovich, Captain Of USC's 1962 National Championship Team, Dead At 81 Marv Marinovich, a former University of Southern California football captain and ex-Oakland Raiders player, died on Thursday at 81, the school announced. Katie Johnston reports. 0

