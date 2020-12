'Racism is a human, not political issue' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:14s - Published 6 minutes ago 'Racism is a human, not political issue' PFA equality officer Iffy Onuora has reiterated the organisation's support for players taking a knee and insists the act is a "human rights issue", rather than political. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ‘People’ Reveals Its 2020 People of the Year



‘People’ Reveals Its, 2020 People of the Year. On December 2, ‘People’ announced the release of its second annual 'People of the Year' issue. The issue honors those who have acted as.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:29 Published 4 days ago